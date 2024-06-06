Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

