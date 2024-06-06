TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrustCo Bank Corp NY
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.