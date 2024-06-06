TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

