VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $807,000.00, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

About VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.