Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 28.07 and last traded at 28.07. Approximately 3,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.88.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is 27.30.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1987 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.