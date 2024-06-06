Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.46 and last traded at C$34.46. 65,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 128,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2206 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

