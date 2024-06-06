Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $250.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

