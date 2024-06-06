Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.73). 532,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,550,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 123 ($1.58) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,865.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

