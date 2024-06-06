Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.