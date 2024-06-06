Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.34-951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.80 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.