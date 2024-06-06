Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $424.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $483.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $323.02 and a twelve month high of $484.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

