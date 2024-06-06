Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.