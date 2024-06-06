Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

VKTX opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.04. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 217,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 349,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

