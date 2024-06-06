Vp plc (LON:VP) Raises Dividend to GBX 27.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 712.50 ($9.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 620.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on VP from GBX 1,040 ($13.32) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

