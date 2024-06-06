Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

