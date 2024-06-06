Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

