WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
