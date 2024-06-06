WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELLGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

