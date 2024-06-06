Wells Fargo & Company Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE TRP opened at C$54.50 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$55.91. The company has a market cap of C$56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.