Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

WFC stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

