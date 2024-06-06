Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$11.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.4 %
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.