Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $181.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WAB opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,612 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.