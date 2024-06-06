WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price objective on the stock.

WH Smith Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,385.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,655 ($21.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.65.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,530.61%.

Insider Activity at WH Smith

About WH Smith

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 900 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,799.49). 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

