WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $30,274.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00119767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.