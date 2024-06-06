Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $310.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $298.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

