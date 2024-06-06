Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $402.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.81 and its 200 day moving average is $318.46. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $410.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

