Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Wix.com worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $174.09.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

