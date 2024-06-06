Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Raises Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 595 ($7.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 617 ($7.91).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

