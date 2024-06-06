Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives $61.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 over the last ninety days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.26 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

