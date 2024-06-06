WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

WPP has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WPP to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of WPP opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

