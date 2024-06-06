Wrapped BNB Price Up 19.2% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $707.31 or 0.00995482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $225.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

