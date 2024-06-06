Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.