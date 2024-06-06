Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NCLH stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

