Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Organovo in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year. The consensus estimate for Organovo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Organovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.