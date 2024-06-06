ZIVO Bioscience’s (ZIVO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of ZIVO stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

