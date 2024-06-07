1,144,746 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 288,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,885,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,044,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.0 %

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

