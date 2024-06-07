1,756 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Choreo LLC raised its position in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

