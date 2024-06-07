2,123 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.