3,115 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105,816.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

