5,872 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,739,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,112,000 after buying an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 720,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

