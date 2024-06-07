6,590 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 101.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $10,368,000. KGH Ltd purchased a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $10,270,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 108.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 584,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 303,656 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

