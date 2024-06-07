6,606 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,934,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

