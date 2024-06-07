7,316 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

