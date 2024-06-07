757,648 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 757,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,211,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.80% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $164.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -470.69 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $33,966,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

