7,730 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

