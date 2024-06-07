9,587 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

