ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.