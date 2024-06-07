Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) Trading Up 26.5%

Addiko Bank AG (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Free Report) was up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.51 and last traded at C$21.51. Approximately 2,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.
Addiko Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.28.
About Addiko Bank
Addiko Bank AG provides various banking products and services in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Austria, and Germany. The company operates through Consumer, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Mortgage, Large Corporates, and Public Finance segments. It offers consumer and public finance, mortgage loans relating to real estate purchase or leveraging private real estate as collateral, unsecured personal loan products and working capital loans, and trade finance products, as well as online deposit, and online and mobile banking services, and payment services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Addiko Bank
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Addiko Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addiko Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.