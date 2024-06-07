Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of AGIO opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

