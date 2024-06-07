Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

