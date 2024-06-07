Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

