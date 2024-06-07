Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $17.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 232,289 shares.

Specifically, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,100. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. UBS Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

